Burke and Hare tale at Wyness Hall

The Quids in Theatre Company will bring their latest production to Inverurie next week.

The show, ‘Burkin’s the Game’ tells the macabre tale of Burke and Hare by Annie James.

The independent artist led theatre company who are based in Aberdeen will tour their latest production around nine venues across Aberdeen and the North East.

The play tells the true story of Burke and Hare, Scotland’s most prolific serial killers.

Over the course of just over a year, the pair killed at least sixteen people and sold their bodies to Dr Knox’s Anatomy School in Edinburgh.

This production is the twelfth community production, allowing members of the community to work with professional actors to stage a production in the city.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Our remit to bring accessible theatre to all, includes allowing people to see live productions in their own community and also for interested people to take part in whatever aspect of putting on a production interests them.”

Quids in Theatre Company will bring the show to Inverurie’s Wyness Hall on Tuesday, June 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available to purchase at the door priced £8 and £6.