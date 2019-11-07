Celebrate Hogmanay in silence at Thainstone

In a first for Aberdeenshire, Inverurie’s Thainstone Exchange will break with tradition this Hogmanay and celebrate the new year in silence.

The family-friendly Hogmanay party, which has free admission for children, will include a lively silent disco hosted by Fife-based Haud yer Wheesht.

Guests will listen to party music of their choice through headphones instead of loudspeakers – but while the disco may be silent, enthusiastic dancing and singing along are still essential.

There will also be music by The Apollos, ranging from ceilidh dances to classic hits.

On arrival, Hogmanay guests will be treated to a glass of fizz or beer and will have the option to indulge in delicious stalls serving up street food, including fish and chips, tacos and loaded fries.

When the clock strikes midnight, the party will bring in the New Year with a balloon drop and serenade by a piper, followed by complimentary hot chocolate and marshmallows for all guests.

Graham Fryers, general manager at Thainstone Events, said: “We have decided to introduce some new elements to our party nights this year and the silent disco for Hogmanay is sure to be great fun for the whole family.

“This not-to-be-missed bash has already proved to be popular so we’d encourage guests to buy their tickets as soon as possible.”

The Hogmanay party on Tuesday, December 31, is just one of the “Party ‘Til the Coos Come Home” festive nights at Thainstone Exchange.

December partygoers can choose from live bands or a disco and DJ, with dancing until 12.30am.

The last Friday before Christmas is traditionally known as “Mad Friday” and guests at Thainstone’s party will celebrate with an afternoon of fun and games.

The party will have Blackjack and roulette, car racing simulators and dancing through to the evening at the disco.

Tickets for the Hogmanay party are available at www.thainstoneevents.co.uk or call 01467 623867.