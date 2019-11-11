Gypsy Jazz and classics at Inverurie

The Tim Kliphuis Trio will visit Inverurie's Acorn Centre later this month as part of their UK tour.

Tim Kliphuis is well known for his Stephane Grappellie style and gypsy violin playing, but his trio is a lot more than a Hot Club de France tribute band.

He studied with the European Sinti gypsies and recorded and toured with gypsy guitar legends Fapy Lafertin, The Rosenberg Trio and Angelo Debarre.

He has performed for the Dutch King at the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, for Celtic Connections Glasgow, at the Django Reinhardt Festival in Samois-sur-Seine and has engaged in orchestral classical crossover music, reinterpreting Vivaldi's Four Seasons.

Kliphuis is an in-demand educator at festivals, competitions and conservatoires.

He wrote the best-selling book "Gypsy Jazz Violin" and teaches improvisation at the Amsterdam Conservatoire, at his own Academy for Improvising Strings, and the gypsy jazz summer school, Grappelli-Django Camp.

His set at the East Neuk Festival this year was a big hit with the audience.

There is always an element of creative uncertainty at his concerts which are relaxed, enjoyable, and full of great music making.

Inverurie Music is expecting a big audience with tickets on sale now priced at £10 (£1 for children and students) available from Eventbrite, in advance at the Acorn Centre, and on the door.

Doors will open at 7.30pm.