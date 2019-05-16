Haddo to host jazz virtuoso

Haddo House’s celebrated piano will be put through its paces by a leading interpreter of the American Jazz genre next weekend.

Rossano Sportiello will perform ‘Art of Jazz Piano’ at the venue’s wooden Hall on Saturday, May 25 as part of a continuing arts programme organised by the Haddo Arts team during 2019.

As an award-winning musician, Rossano has established an international reputation for his masterful interpretation of the Harlem Stride piano style so popular in the 1920s and 30s and his special interest in the Be-Bop style of the 50s.

Rossano, said: “As a child I was fascinated by the joy and freedom that jazz pianists show and feel while performing their improvisations.

“My inspiration is constantly fed by virtually all the great masters in the history of jazz as well as the great classical music composers and performers, they include Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller and Art Tatum along with Mozart, Ravel, and Artur Rubinstein.

“Stride piano evolved from Ragtime in places like New York and it’s very technically challenging with the left hand constantly leaping from the bass notes to the middle of the keyboard.”

While Haddo’s distinctive wooden Hall has provided famous musicians with great acoustics for more than 50 years, Rossano has performed in various venues ranging from a stable in Germany to the famous Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Tickets (£15/£12) are available from Haddo Arts at www.ticketsource.co.uk.