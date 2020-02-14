Inverurie date for orchestra

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) will visit Inverurie as part of its 2020 Summer Tour.

The tour will include a host of exceptional conductors and soloists, including newly appointed Principal Conductor Maxim Emelyanychev.

Packed with music ranging from baroque to contemporary, the SCO will bring some of the finest music ever written to 25 towns and cities across the length and breadth of Scotland.

Since 1979, the SCO have been bringing high quality music to communities throughout Scotland and this year is no different.

September sees the return of the SCO’s beloved former Principal Bassoon Peter Whelan and joining him on the road is 2019 BBC New Generation Artist Timothy Ridout.

Featuring works from musical giants Haydn, Mozart and Tchaikovsky, this programme will make for an exhilarating evening at Inverurie Town Hall on Friday, September 11.

SCO Sub-Principal Bass, Adrian Bornet said: “This is one of the happiest moments of music making in our yearly calendar as we explore a beautiful country and revisit familiar places and audiences.

“As a national company the SCO takes pleasure and pride in visiting the length, breadth and width of Scotland, not only performing but receiving the friendship and enthusiasm of our audiences in places small and large.”

Tickets for all of the summer tour dates are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets visit sco.org.uk.