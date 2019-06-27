Inverurie Music matinee gig

Inverurie Music is breaking with tradition this year to present a classical concert during the holiday season.

It has teamed up with The Thistle Quartet, four talented musicians from around the world who are currently tutoring at the Big Noise project in Torry.

The Quartet will play a Sunday afternoon concert at the Acorn Centre in Inverurie next month on Sunday, July 14 at 3pm.

On the programme will be Haydn’s Emperor Quartet (the one with the lovely hymn tune in the second movement), Smetana’s Quartet No1 In E Minor “From My Life” and a modern piece “Parlour Games” by New Zealand composer David Hamilton.

The Quartet is led by another New Zealander, Coralie Usmani, who since moving to Aberdeen in 2015 has performed at Celtic Connections, Aberdeen Jazz Festival and in venues across the country, from London to Orkney.

The other players are equally distinguished, coming from Finland, America and Canada respectively.

This looks to be an enjoyable matinee experience and a delightful way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

Refreshments will be available on the day from the Acorn Centre Cafe.

Tickets for the afternoon performance are currently on sale online from eventbrite.co.uk.

They can also be purchased by contacting the Inverurie Music Facebook page, and will also be on sale shortly from Up West Arts and Crafts on West High Street in Inverurie.

The tickets are priced at £10 for adults, and entry for children is free.

Make sure your get your tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as this is an afternoon not to be missed.