Mindfulness sessions at NE libraries

A mindfulness guru is leading sessions in both Ellon and Inverurie libraries as part of Wellbeing week.

Martin Stepek will give a talk about mindfulness from 2pm to 3.30pm on Friday, May 17 at Ellon Library.

He will also be visiting Inverurie Library from 10.30am to 12pm on Saturday, May 18.

Cllr Anne Stirling, Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee chair, said: “I am pleased to see that Live Life Aberdeenshire is supporting Wellbeing Week.

“Encouraging a healthy lifestyle and improving mental health is one of the council’s key priorities and Wellbeing Week very much fits in with this.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to attend the events.”

Cllr Anne Simpson, Aberdeenshire Council’s Culture and Sport sub-committee, said: “If you lead a busy and perhaps stressful life you may find these events to be of great benefit as Martin will take those attending through a series of mindfulness techniques.”

The Aberdeenshire Wellbeing Festival supports Mental Health Awareness Week which runs from Monday 13 to Sunday 19 May and is run through partnership organisations including Live Life Aberdeenshire and NHS Grampian.

With 160 accessible activities for all ages, abilities and interests, across more than 25 venues, there’s something for everyone.

The full event listings for the festival are available at www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk.