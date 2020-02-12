Orchestra tour to visit Inverurie

Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s Big Ears, Little Ears concerts for babies and toddlers will visit Inverurie next month.

The concerts have enjoyed huge success throughout Scotland and in March the SCO Wind Trio will visit Inverurie performing two short informal concerts for babies and toddlers and their parents and carers.

Big Ears, Little Ears concerts provide an opportunity for little ones and grown-ups to enjoy high quality live music in a child-friendly, relaxed atmosphere.

The concerts will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 10.30am and 11.45am at Inverurie Town Hall.

Tickets for adults are just £7 and under 18s go free.

See www.sco.org.uk for more details.