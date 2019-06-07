Philosophy Café to return

The next Cafe Philosophique event will be held in Inverurie next week.

The Aberdeenshire Philosophy Café is a charitable organisation that provides a café style programme of academic led discussions in local venues across Aberdeenshire.

The next event will be held in Inverurie Library on Wednesday, June 12 from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The speaker for the event will be Dr Elodie-Laure Jimenez and the topic “Neanderthals and subsistence”.

The cafes are a product of partnership working between The University of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Library Service and are open to everyone interested in stimulating discussion; no prior knowledge or expertise is required.

The cafes attract a mix of people interested in vibrant street level discussion on issues of the day and exploring areas of academic research.

Discussion takes place in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere designed to encourage debate, the exploration of ideas and the promotion of critical thinking about society’s challenges.

All of the events begin at 7pm and entry is £3 payable at the door, tea and coffee included.

For more information about the event please email converse@thephilosophycafe.org or alternatively visit the Cafe Philosophique Aberdeenshire website online at www.thephilosophycafe.org.