Quintet to perform in Inverurie

A renowned British Jazz singer will perform in Inverurie next week. (Friday, November 29).

Beverley Beirne will appear at Garioch Jazz Club on Friday, November 29 to perform a set of beautiful standards and a preview of her upcoming album ‘Dream Dancer’.

The Beverley Beirne Quintet will perform some swinging standards, exquisite ballads, a little sassy latin, and the Duncan Lamont tunes.

The Quintet will feature John Crawford (piano), Flo Moor (bass), Matt Parkinson (drums) and Nick Gould (sax).

The concert is due to start at 8pm.

For tickets or more information visit jazz-club.co.uk.

Alternatively email ianmcrighton@btinternet.com or call 01467 642241.