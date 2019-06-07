Summer Craft and Food Fair at Garioch Heritage Centre

Exclusively Highlands will bring their summer craft and food fair to Inverurie this weekend.

Some of Scotland’s finest handmade crafts and food producers will attend the event at the Garioch Heritage Centre on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June from 10am to 4pm.

Come along and meet gin distillers, glassmakers, patissiers, preservists, textilers and artists.

The makers will demonstrate how traditional techniques are still used to make contemporary items.

Entry is free and includes the first floor museum showcasing a varied collection of local artefacts.

The Hertiage Centre will provide their usual tasty and varied fare throughout both days.