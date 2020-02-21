Weekend events at Haddo House

Head along to Haddo House this weekend for two interesting events.

Tomorrow (Saturday, February 22) visitors will get the chance to learn more about the Victorian Lighting at Haddo House as part of the National Trust for Scotland’s Experiencing Collections project.

Designer James Johnson has been working with the team at Haddo House to create new enhanced atmospheres for the tour on the theme of light & dark, heat & cold.

From ‘dark forgotten’ and ‘dark utilitarian’ spaces to ‘dramatic opulent’ and ‘sumptuous warm with flickering gas light’, join a tour and hear some fascinating stories with visitor services supervisor Edoardo.

The event will run at 3pm with tickets priced at £15 for adults, £10 children or £30 for a family.

For more details about this event click here.

Meanwhile those who enjoy photography won't want to miss a photo tutorial on Sunday, February 23.

Come along for an hour of tips and some practice so you can improve your images straightaway.

Entry is £25 for a one hour tutorial with coffee and a scone at the Haddo House tearoom afterwards or £20 if you bring a friend.

Sessions will be held at 10am and 1pm at the Haddo House studio.

For more information or to book click here.