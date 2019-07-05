Win family passes to Zippos Circus in Inverurie

The brilliant Zippos Circus is coming to Thainstone later this month.

Known as Scotland’s favourite and several times voted Britain’s Best Circus, it is returning with a brand-new 2019 production, entitled The Magnificent Top Hat.

The Magnificent Top Hat show celebrates 21 years since the world's greatest Ringmaster, Norman Barrett, first appeared with Zippos Circus in his distinctive top hat and red coat.

And the Ellon Times and Inverurie Herald has five family tickets up for grabs, admitting two adults and two children.

The thrilling Brazilian Lucius Team of five motorcyclists in the famous Globe of Death will also take centre stage.

And back by popular demand is Paulo Dos Santos – a brilliant 3 foot 6 inches (107cm) tall showman, acrobat and comedian.

They will be joined by a colourful troupe of artists from all around the world including foot jugglers, Kenyan tumblers, Cuban springboard acrobats, knife throwers, contortionists and dancers.

The Magnificent Top Hat by Zippos Circus will be staged at Thainstone from Monday, July 22, to Wednesday, July 24.

Discount tickets can be purchased via the websaite at www.scotlandsfavouritecircus.scot or book by phone on 0871 210 2100 (calls cost 13p per minute plus your operator’s access charge).

Or why not enter our fantastic competition for your chance to win one of five family passes to the Inverurie shows?

For your chance to win one of five family passes to Zippos Circus in Inverurie answer this question:

* How many motorcyclists are in the Globe of Death at Zippos Circus?

Email your answer, entitled Zippos Inverurie, along with your name, address, age and daytime telephone number to readers@jpress.co.uk by 5pm on Wednesday, July 10. Usual competition rules apply. Editor’s decision is final.

Zippos Circus will notify winners and arrange their prize seats.

The organisers’ decisioin is final and there is no cash alternative.

Please note, it is a condition of entry that competitors permit the circus to hold their contact details.